Coast Guard

Video shows US Coast Guard's daring rescue of couple, dog after Florida boat takes on water

The boat was stranded off the coast of Hernando Beach in the Gulf of Mexico

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog Video

Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog after their boat began to sink off the coast of Florida. (Credit: United States Coast Guard)

A couple and their pup were stranded in a sailboat taking on water about 90 miles off Hernando Beach on the west coast of Florida.

A porthole broke, and water filled their vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which released video of its helicopter crew rescuing the trio.

A Coast Guard chopper hovered above the boat in the Gulf of Mexico as the aircrew pulled the couple and their dog to safety. 

Everyone is in "good health," the Coast Guard said in a press release. 

U.S. Coast Guard rescuers are pictured with the couple and dog they saved

A couple and their dog were in a sinking ship before they were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. (United States Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard received a digital selective caller (DSC) alert around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The water damaged the electronics on the boat, according to the Coast Guard, but the DSC alert instantly pushed a distress alert to the Coast Guard and other rescue authorities.

"Due to the reported water ruining the system, this alert gave us their last known position and allowed us to investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment," Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, command duty officer, Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement.

That's how they were able to find and rescue the family. 

U.S. Coast Guard finds the sinking vessel off the coast of Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard circling a stranded vessel off the coast of Florida before making a rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Bird's eye view of the rescue

U.S. Coast Guard saving the people and dog on a stranded boat off Florida's west coast. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Salvage for the vessel is being coordinated, the Coast Guard said. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.