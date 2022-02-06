Coast Guard conducts 'mass rescue' of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday afternoon it was conducting a "mass rescue" operation of 20 people on Lake Erie after an ice float broke away while people were on snowmobiles.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said that the rescue is taking place near Catawba Island, Ohio in Lake Erie, and noted that a Good Samaritan with an airboat was assisting in the rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also using an airboat and helicopter to assist in the rescue efforts, according to the tweet.

An individual who was near the scene of the incident told Fox News Digital that the rescue operation was not taking place too far out into the lake.