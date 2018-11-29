CNN fires analyst Marc Lamont Hill after UN speech on Israel

CNN has parted ways with contributor Marc Lamont Hill after a speech the college professor made on Israel and Palestine at the United Nations.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract.

The network did not give a reason, but the move comes amid objections to Hill's speech by the Anti-Defamation League and other groups.

Hill, a Temple University professor, called for a boycott of Israel and for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea" in the Wednesday speech.

The ADL and others said the "river to the sea" phrase is code for the elimination of Israel.

Hill replied on Twitter that the phrase was "not a call to destroy anything or anyone," and said he supports Palestinian freedom, not anti-Semitism.