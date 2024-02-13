Cliffside collapse in California: Mansions teeter on edge as more bad weather forecasted

Three large multimillion-dollar homes that sit atop a cliffside in California have come desperately close to falling into the ocean after a large chunk of coastline collapsed during a recent storm.

Incredible video footage shot by FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the three homes teetering on the edge of a cliff at Scenic Drive in Dana Point, a picturesque city in Orange County located about 60 miles south of Downtown Los Angeles.

Powerful recent winter storms – that lashed California with torrential rain and hurricane-force wind gusts – washed away a section of the cliff, leaving the rear of the homes sitting precariously close to the edge.

A large pile of dirt, sand and rocks now sits at the base of the cliff about 150 feet below as waves crash against the sediment, the footage shows. The bottom part of what appears to have once been stairs to the base of the cliff has also been dragged away.

The three adjacent homes are estimated to be worth approximately $15.9 million, $14.1 million and $12.9 million, respectively, according to the New York Post\, citing real estate company Redfin.

The cliffside homes are being monitored but don't appear to be in any danger, an Orange County supervisor told FOX 11.

"It looks more dramatic than it actually is," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Monday.

Foley said a building inspector concluded that there has been no structural damage after assessing the homes and the buildings are not expected to be red-tagged, which means a home is deemed unsafe to live in.

There are also no evacuations planned, Foley said.

He said the homeowners are not out of the woods just yet given the ground is saturated, and more rain is expected.

City officials issued a statement about the homes and said they spoke to the person who owns the residence and slope where the failure occurred.

"Currently, the city has confirmed that there is no imminent threat to the home, and no further action is being taken at this time," the statement reads, according to FOX 11.

Council member Steve Knoblock also visited the site and told The Orange County Register that a few years ago the city had to red-tag a house in the area that was later condemned and bulldozed down the hillside because of the slope’s instability.

The city of Los Angeles saw 562 mudslides and 15 homes red-tagged as of Wednesday evening, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing Mayor Karen Bass’ office.