Cincinnati viral beating victim forced into 'super-secret spot' with security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the victims of a viral brawl that happened in Cincinnati July 26 says she's been forced into hiding after the incident that left her severely injured.

The victim, who is identified only as "Holly," appeared on "The Benny Show" Wednesday and revealed she's had to hire security and temporarily relocate after she was beaten.

"So I've had to have security crew and go into a super-secret spot, which we allowed the security guys to come into today," Holly said. "Wild, wild."

While discussing her injuries, Holly said she won't know the extent of those injuries until after healing from a concussion, adding that doctors are concerned there might be some neurological damage. She added some of the damage might be permanent.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

"I have giant welts all over my body. My neck, you know, right now I don't have it, but I've been wearing an airport neck pillow because I didn't wanna wear a complete neck brace, so I can try and strengthen the neck muscles," she said. "But I'll be sitting here, I'll be fine and then, all the sudden, my neck muscles stop working. So, I literally have to just walk around and hold my head up."

Holly said doctors told her she was lucky to be alive, telling her she "should be dead."

"Yeah, they said 25% of the time, people die instantly when they hit their head like that," Holly said, repeating what doctors told her. "And then there's another 25% to 40% chance that I could have, like, gone into a coma and been a vegetable my whole life."

FIFTH SUSPECT ARRESTED IN VIRAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN AS VICTIM DETAILS HER 'ONGOING BATTLE'

Police in Cincinnati on Wednesday announced officers have arrested a sixth suspect allegedly linked to the July 26 brawl. Aisha Devaughn, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated riot and felonious assault.

Devaughn was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Footage from the brawl shows a large group attacking multiple individuals on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets in Cincinnati’s business district during the early morning hours of July 26. Several individuals can be seen punching and kicking the victims, with one woman being knocked unconscious and lying in the street.

Authorities have also arrested Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, and Dominique Kittle, 37, for their alleged roles in the brutal brawl.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that only one witness called 911 out of 100 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fundraiser set up for Holly has raised over $500,000. Actor Charlie Sheen is among those who donated.

"My Ohio connections run deep, and what happened to you will NOT be tolerated by the "true" Ohioans (like yourself), as justice will reign supreme. heal well, young lady, and know that we are all rooting for you!" Sheen wrote when making the donation, according to a post on X from Benny Johnson.