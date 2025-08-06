Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Cincinnati viral beating victim forced into 'super-secret spot' with security

Holly sustained a concussion and potential permanent neurological damage from downtown Cincinnati attack

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Second video shows violence during Cincinnati street attack Video

Second video shows violence during Cincinnati street attack

A video shows the violence that unfolded during a mob beatdown on the streets of Cincinnati from a new angle. Two people were severely injured in the assault.

One of the victims of a viral brawl that happened in Cincinnati July 26 says she's been forced into hiding after the incident that left her severely injured.

The victim, who is identified only as "Holly," appeared on "The Benny Show" Wednesday and revealed she's had to hire security and temporarily relocate after she was beaten.

"So I've had to have security crew and go into a super-secret spot, which we allowed the security guys to come into today," Holly said. "Wild, wild."

While discussing her injuries, Holly said she won't know the extent of those injuries until after healing from a concussion, adding that doctors are concerned there might be some neurological damage. She added some of the damage might be permanent.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

cincinnati-brawl-victim-holly

A victim of the July 26 Cincinnati brawl lay on the street after she was beaten, left, and she can be seen at the right with injuries. (Tricia Mackie/Fox 19 on X; X/@Anthea06274890)

"I have giant welts all over my body. My neck, you know, right now I don't have it, but I've been wearing an airport neck pillow because I didn't wanna wear a complete neck brace, so I can try and strengthen the neck muscles," she said. "But I'll be sitting here, I'll be fine and then, all the sudden, my neck muscles stop working. So, I literally have to just walk around and hold my head up."

Holly said doctors told her she was lucky to be alive, telling her she "should be dead."

"Yeah, they said 25% of the time, people die instantly when they hit their head like that," Holly said, repeating what doctors told her. "And then there's another 25% to 40% chance that I could have, like, gone into a coma and been a vegetable my whole life."

FIFTH SUSPECT ARRESTED IN VIRAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN AS VICTIM DETAILS HER 'ONGOING BATTLE'

Cincinnati brawl suspects

(L-R) Jermaine Matthews, Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Montianez Merriweather, Patrick Rosemond and Aisha Devaughn are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office; Fulton County Sheriff's Office; Jay Black)

Police in Cincinnati on Wednesday announced officers have arrested a sixth suspect allegedly linked to the July 26 brawl. Aisha Devaughn, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated riot and felonious assault.

Devaughn was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Footage from the brawl shows a large group attacking multiple individuals on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets in Cincinnati’s business district during the early morning hours of July 26. Several individuals can be seen punching and kicking the victims, with one woman being knocked unconscious and lying in the street.

Authorities have also arrested Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, and Dominique Kittle, 37, for their alleged roles in the brutal brawl. 

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that only one witness called 911 out of 100 people.

Viral Cincinnati brawl suspect Aisha Devaughn

Aisha Devaughn was arrested and charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot for her alleged role in a July 26 brawl in Cincinnati Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.  (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office )

A fundraiser set up for Holly has raised over $500,000. Actor Charlie Sheen is among those who donated.

"My Ohio connections run deep, and what happened to you will NOT be tolerated by the "true" Ohioans (like yourself), as justice will reign supreme. heal well, young lady, and know that we are all rooting for you!" Sheen wrote when making the donation, according to a post on X from Benny Johnson.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.