Chicago-area mall shooting leaves several injured, one person in custody

Police have not disclosed a motive behind the shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
At least four people were injured and a suspect was in custody after shots rang out at a Chicago-area shopping mall, police said Thursday. 

Shots rang out at the Oakbrook Center Mall in Oak Brook, Illinois, but authorities have not said what led to the gunfire. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. 

One person was in police custody after shots rang out at a Chicago-area shopping mall. 

One person was in custody. Authorities were still clearing the mall, a police spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. 

The extent of the victims' injuries was not disclosed. 

The shooting came hours after a suspect and 14-year-old girl were killed in a Los Angeles Burlington Coat Factory. Officers opened fire on the suspect and the girl was struck by a bullet that pierced a wall and struck her as she was in a dressing room, police said. 

