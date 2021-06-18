Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CIA
Published

CIA headquarters scare caused by dog collar device

No one was injured and normal operations were resumed, a spokesperson said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dog collar device triggered the brief closure of the front gate at CIA headquarters in Virginia Friday as law enforcement swarmed the scene to investigate. 

The intelligence agency told Fox News the device was a remote control for a dog training collar. 

"The investigation identified the small electronic device by our front gate to be a remote for a dog training collar with no security implications," CIA spokeswoman CIA Spokesperson Nicole de Haay said in a statement. "Our front gate is all clear, and the matter is resolved."

No one was injured and normal operations were resumed, she said. 

The incident prompted news helicopters and law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene as well as road closures. A law enforcement robot inspected the scene, WJLA-TV reported.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, a suspected intruder was fatally shot by FBI agents outside the CIA building while brandishing a sword. 

Your Money