Chuck E. Cheese brawl in South Carolina results in 2 adults charged

Two people have been charged with breach of peace after a large brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina.

Authorities responded to the fight at the kids' restaurant on Saturday. North Charleston police have identified the suspects as 48-year-old Lizeller Dixon and 26-year-old DaShawn Grant.

Responding officers were told someone at the location had a gun, according to a report obtained by FOX Television Stations.

Officers found a large crowd arguing and attempting to attack each other. Officers detained at least two people, one for allegedly hitting a security guard and another who reportedly instigated the incident.

The security guard says he was trying to put handcuffs on someone involved when he was hit with a closed fist.

One of the suspects said his girlfriend was assaulted by two unknown men when he tried to intervene by getting the security guard to help. He said he didn't hit the guard and was misidentified by the guard when police arrived.

The police report did state that the guard could not later identify who hit him.

When officers attempted to clear the restaurant, the crowd reportedly continued to verbally threaten and attempt to attack one another.

Grant posted a $400 bond. He and Dixon were both released and are expected in court next month, online records show.