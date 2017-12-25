Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Christmas Eve package drop at Ohio prison not from Santa

By | Associated Press

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A man bearing gifts visited an Ohio prison on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't Santa Claus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that someone approached the Richland Correctional Institution around 9 a.m. Sunday and tried to throw four packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports troopers caught up with the man a short time later.

They arrested 21-year-old Avery Ingram, whose home city was not identified.

Ingram faces charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of an institution, illegal conveyance of electronics onto the grounds of an institution and criminal trespassing.