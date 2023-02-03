Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object

The Chinese spy balloon was spotted in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Suspected Chinese spy balloon floats above Missouri home Video

Suspected Chinese spy balloon floats above Missouri home

A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted flying over Missouri.

Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois may have noticed the Chinese spy balloon hovering above them as the large balloon moves across the U.S. 

Video obtained by Fox News Digital purportedly shows the foreign object floating in a clear blue sky.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon Columbia, Missouri at 2:27pm EST.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon Columbia, Missouri at 2:27pm EST. (Fox News Digital)

Map shows approximate path of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Map shows approximate path of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Fox News)

As of Friday, the balloon was hovering over the central U.S. and moving eastward at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, according to the Pentagon. The big white balloon, which is expected to remain in U.S. airspace for a few more days, was apparently visible over Missouri around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

CHINA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SPY BALLOON FLYING OVER US, MINISTRY SAYS

The National Weather Service posted photos Friday of a large balloon flying over Kansas City, Missouri, amid concern over a Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace.

The National Weather Service posted photos Friday of a large balloon flying over Kansas City, Missouri, amid concern over a Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace. (National Weather Service)

BIDEN ADMIN TO BRIEF 'GANG OF EIGHT' ON CHINESE SPY BALLOON AFTER SPEAKER MCCARTHY'S REQUEST

Montana’s Billings Logan International Airport was briefly shut down Wednesday after the FAA temporarily closed nearby airspace because of the balloon.

Canada’s government published a statement Thursday saying it had detected a high-altitude surveillance balloon.

"Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident." Canada's National Defense said in a statement.

The Pentagon did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital but told other media outlets it was not commenting on the location of the Chinese balloon.

