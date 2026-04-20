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Chinese national arrested at JFK after allegedly photographing US military aircraft at Nebraska base

Authorities say Tianrui Liang, 21, also planned to travel to Oklahoma to photograph aircraft at another installation

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A Chinese national was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after federal authorities say he photographed sensitive military aircraft near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and planned to target another installation as he prepared to leave the country.

Tianrui Liang, 21, is accused of violating a federal law that restricts photographing defense installations without authorization, according to court documents filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Authorities say Liang was taken into custody April 7 while attempting to board an international flight, just days after a warrant was issued in Nebraska.

The case centers on activity near Offutt Air Force Base, home to U.S. Strategic Command — one of the Pentagon’s most sensitive installations.

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According to an FBI affidavit, investigators were alerted after a witness reported seeing "a male holding a camera with a telescopic lens" near the base, where aircraft are stationed on the flight line.

Offutt hosts high-value reconnaissance and command aircraft, including the RC-135 surveillance plane and the E-4B "Nightwatch," often referred to as the military’s "doomsday plane."

Federal agents say Liang later admitted to photographing several aircraft at the base, "including the RC-135 and the E-4B."

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Doomsday plane.

A U.S. Air Force E-4B assigned to the 595th Command and Control Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., flies on a training sortie over the Midwest, May, 15, 2024. The E-4B is a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200, consisting of four engines, a swept-wing design, and capable of long-range, high-altitude operations and in-flight air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)

Liang told investigators he used a "planespotter" website to identify photography locations and said the images were for his "personal collection," according to the affidavit.

Authorities allege he knowingly photographed restricted military assets without permission.

"He knew it was illegal to take pictures of the planes on the ground," the affidavit states.

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Doomsday plane.

U.S. military personnel guide an E-4B "Nightwatch" aircraft, known as the "doomsday plane," on the tarmac. Federal authorities say similar aircraft were photographed near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska as part of an investigation into a Chinese national arrested in New York. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Investigators said a subsequent review of his camera revealed "numerous photographs of planes located on the OAFB flightline," including images of military aircraft parked on the base.

Liang was a student at Glasgow University in Scotland, according to investigators, and had recently traveled through Canada before entering the United States.

Authorities say Liang entered the United States via Canada and was later found near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Investigators allege he planned to travel to Oklahoma to photograph additional aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, including the E-4B.

Investigators said Liang specifically sought out locations where he could view and photograph aircraft from outside military installations.

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The law prohibits photographing military installations without approval from a base commander. Prosecutors say there is "probable cause to believe" Liang photographed aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base without that approval.

The affidavit does not allege Liang was acting on behalf of any foreign government.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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