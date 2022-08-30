Child killed in shooting accident at Hawaii Boy Scout Camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A child was found dead of a gunshot wound at a Hawaii Boy Scout camp in what police described as an accident.

Police on the Big Island did not disclose the child's age in a news release about the incident Monday.

HAWAII DEFEATS CURACAO TO WIN LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Patrol officers responded to the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp on Sunday afternoon for a report of an unconscious child after a shooting incident, police said.

Police and firefighters found the lifeless child near the rifle range with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Interviews with sh and adults who were present are ongoing, police said.

"At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the child's death," police said.

HAWAII ELECTIONS: AIONA WINS GOP NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR, DEMS BACK GREEN; SCHATZ TO FACE MCDERMOTT FOR SENATE

A phone message left at the camp wasn't immediately returned Monday. A representative with Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council instructed The Associated Press to email inquiries to the Boy Scouts of America's national media relations office.

The Boy Scouts of America confirmed the death in a statement saying it was "due to a reportedly accidental discharge of a firearm while involved in a Troop activity at Camp Honokaia."

"The Boy Scouts of America extends its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, Troop members and the Aloha Council," it read.