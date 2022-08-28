Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii defeats Curacao to win Little League World Series

Hawaii has dominated the tournament since arriving in Williamsport.

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Little League World Series crown is heading back to Hawaii, as the team from Honolulu defeated the international-champion Curacao, 13-3, in four innings on Sunday afternoon in Williamsport, Pa.

It was a mercy rule walk-off for Kama Angell, who collected his sixth RBI of the day to win it for his team. 

Hawaii has been dominant since arriving in Williamsport, clearly looking like the favorite to take the title at the end of the tournament. They lived up to that by hitting back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning after the team from Willemstad, Curacao went up 1-0 on a wild pitch. 

Honolulu's Kama Angell hits a solo home run off Curacao's Shemar Jacobus during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa.,

Honolulu's Kama Angell hits a solo home run off Curacao's Shemar Jacobus during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It was the first two hitters for Honolulu, Kekoa Payanal and Angell, driving balls over the fence to take the 2-1 lead. From there, Hawaii never let their foot come off the gas. 

Hawaii scored in every inning, notching those two in the first, three in the second and a whopping seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Honolulu's Jaron Lancaster delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao in South Williamsport, Pa.

Honolulu's Jaron Lancaster delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jaron Lancester collected 10 strikeouts over his four-inning performance on the mound for Hawaii. 

Curacao’s Jaythan Cordilia would come with an RBI single with bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, scoring the two runs needed to keep the game from reaching the mercy rule.

Curacao's Shemar Jacobus delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Honolulu in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Curacao's Shemar Jacobus delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Honolulu in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hawaii defeated Washington, New York, Texas and Tennessee twice to reach the championship game. They scored a total 60 runs while letting up only five in six games, which makes them one of the most dominant teams to ever play in Williamsport. 

