Chiefs parade-goer who sued over social media claims is dead: attorney

A Kansas man wrongfully accused of opening fire at a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory last year has died, his lawyer confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Denton Loudermill Jr., of Olathe, who was also accused of being an "illegal alien," was found dead Friday morning by his family, FOX 4 Kansas City reports. He was briefly handcuffed but never charged in the chaos following the deadly shooting.

Loudermill later filed lawsuits against three Republican Missouri state senators and a Tennessee congressman who shared social media posts that falsely implicated him. Those cases were all dismissed, largely on jurisdictional issues, The Associated Press reports.

His death was confirmed by attorney Arthur Benson. Another attorney, LaRonna Lassister Saunders, did not immediately get back to Fox News Digital.

"More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss," Saunders wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post, the AP reported.

"While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers, who couldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life.

"If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet!" she concluded.

Loudermill was 49. A cause of death has not yet been publicized.

The Feb. 14, 2024, shooting outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, killed a well-known DJ and injured more than 20 others, many of them children.

