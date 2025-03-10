Kansas City Chiefs fan's father files lawsuit after 3 Missouri men found frozen in yard

The father of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in a friend's snow-covered backyard in January 2024 has filed a lawsuit against the two suspects charged in connection with their deaths.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges last week in connection with the Jan. 9, 2024, deaths of David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, after an NFL watch party.

The three victims died of fentanyl toxicity.

Jon Harrington, David's father, is accusing the defendants of four counts of negligence and is seeking $100,000 in damages, $25,000 for each charge, court records show.

He is accusing Willis and Carson of providing fentanyl and cocaine to the defendants despite not being licensed to distribute drugs in Missouri. He is also accusing the suspects of knowing "of the presence of the fentanyl and the dangers and hazards that it posed, including the possibility of being lethal to anyone that might ingest it."

He further accuses the defendants of creating a "dangerous and hazardous condition on the property" and failing to "render aid or otherwise attempt to rescue decedent from the impacts [caused] by the cocaine and fentanyl."

The victim sustained fatal injuries "as a direct and proximate result of the presence of cocaine and fentanyl which was caused by the negligent acts of Defendant Willis," according to the lawsuit.

Willis and Carson were charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, according to court records obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it investigated the three deaths for 14 months before announcing charges.

The three friends were found dead in Willis' rental home on Jan. 9, 2024, after watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, found their bodies and called police.

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, previously told Fox News Digital that he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case."

Willis and Carson's next court appearance is on Tuesday, March 11, at 10:45 a.m. local time. Fox News Digital reached out to their attorneys for comment.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf and the Associated Press contributed to this report.