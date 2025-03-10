Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Kansas City Chiefs fan's father files lawsuit after 3 Missouri men found frozen in yard

3 Kansas City Chiefs fans died of fentanyl toxicity after NFL watch party

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published | Updated
Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: report Video

Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: report

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on the report and what he thinks led to the deaths of the three NFL fans.

The father of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in a friend's snow-covered backyard in January 2024 has filed a lawsuit against the two suspects charged in connection with their deaths.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges last week in connection with the Jan. 9, 2024, deaths of David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, after an NFL watch party.

The three victims died of fentanyl toxicity.

Jon Harrington, David's father, is accusing the defendants of four counts of negligence and is seeking $100,000 in damages, $25,000 for each charge, court records show.

SUSPECTS IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS PLEAD NOT GUILTY

An exterior view of the porch of Jordan Willis’s home in Kansas City, Missouri

This view shows the porch of Jordan Willis’ home in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2024. The bodies of Willis’ three friends were found in his backyard, with one body found on the porch, on Jan. 9, 2024, two days after attending a Kansas City Chiefs watch party at the home. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

He is accusing Willis and Carson of providing fentanyl and cocaine to the defendants despite not being licensed to distribute drugs in Missouri. He is also accusing the suspects of knowing "of the presence of the fentanyl and the dangers and hazards that it posed, including the possibility of being lethal to anyone that might ingest it."

He further accuses the defendants of creating a "dangerous and hazardous condition on the property" and failing to "render aid or otherwise attempt to rescue decedent from the impacts [caused] by the cocaine and fentanyl."

2 CHARGED IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS 14 MONTHS AFTER BODIES FOUND FROZEN IN BACKYARD

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson

David Harrington, far left, Clayton McGeeney, second from right, and Ricky Johnson, right, were found dead in their friend's backyard two days after they had gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. (Ricky Johnson on Facebook)

The victim sustained fatal injuries "as a direct and proximate result of the presence of cocaine and fentanyl which was caused by the negligent acts of Defendant Willis," according to the lawsuit.

Willis and Carson were charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, according to court records obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

FAMILY OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PAL'S HOUSE THINKS HE WAS DRUGGED

Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson

Jordan Willis, left, and Ivory J. Carson (Platte County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office)

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it investigated the three deaths for 14 months before announcing charges.

The three friends were found dead in Willis' rental home on Jan. 9, 2024, after watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. McGeeney's fiancée, April Mahoney, found their bodies and called police.

SUSPECTS IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS PLEAD NOT GUILTY

David Harrington selfie, wearing a mint green shirt

Harrington's mother told Fox News Digital he could "make you pass out laughing" and would "give you the shirt off his back." (Fox 4 KC)

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, previously told Fox News Digital that he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

2 CHARGED IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS' DEATHS 14 MONTHS AFTER BODIES FOUND FROZEN IN BACKYARD

Home with snow on roof and ground

Clayton McGeeney, Ricky Johnson and David Harrington were found dead at Northwest 83rd Terrace, pictured, two days after they watched the Kansas City Chiefs game there. (Fox 4 KC)

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case."

Willis and Carson's next court appearance is on Tuesday, March 11, at 10:45 a.m. local time. Fox News Digital reached out to their attorneys for comment.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.