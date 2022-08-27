Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

Chicago police found the woman with one gunshot wound to the leg

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train.

Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St.

A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to the leg, and police say that the suspect isn't yet identified.

The woman wasn't able to provide more details about the shooting and police don't have any suspects in custody.

A train arrives at a nearly empty Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) station in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A train arrives at a nearly empty Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) station in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Officials are investigating the incident.

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train on the city's South Side on Aug. 6 at the 79th Street Red Line station, leading to an increase in security on trains. 

CTA president Dorval Carter said after the Aug. 6 incident that canine units would be coming back to the trains as part of an unarmed security force, according to FOX 32

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that there would be an increase in officers assigned to trains throughout the CTA system.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.