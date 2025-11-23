Chicago public schools blow millions on travel while students can't read at grade level and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Chicago public schools blow millions on travel expenses while students can't read at grade level.

2. Trump fires back at 'lowlifes' as GOP faces fallout from MTG's sudden exit.

3. Nationwide manhunt for ‘Slender Man’ stabber ends after out-of-state capture.

MAJOR HEADLINES

SOFT ON CRIME – Woman ID'd in Chicago train fire attack as Trump admin rips blue city’s crime failures. Continue reading …

HEADED SOUTH – Southern colleges see major surge as students flee elite schools' campus culture. Continue reading …

COVID CASH GRAB – Former TV anchor headed to same prison as Maxwell after $63M fraud conviction. Continue reading …

FAMILY SCANDAL – Kennedy cousin’s silence ends 50 years after Martha Moxley’s unsolved killing. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

END IN SIGHT – Marco Rubio claims 'tremendous amount of progress' in Ukraine peace talks. Continue reading …

UNDERGROUND EXPOSED – Israeli forces reveal massive Hamas 'root tunnel' hidden beneath UN compound. Continue reading …

DIGITAL DECEPTION – Foreign 'patriots' caught red-handed as Musk's X unveils hidden account locations. Continue reading …

PAPER TRAIL – Heavily redacted voting records for former superintendent nabbed by ICE spark outrage. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'MAX OUT DEMOCRACY' – California governor candidate Eric Swalwell wants people to be able to ‘vote by phone.’ Continue reading …

TRIGGERED – Therapist says he's faced threats after calling 'Trump derangement syndrome' real ‘pathology.’ Continue reading …

'SOLVED IT' – Hillary Clinton posts clip saying she's 'daydreaming' about announcement that Trump ‘is gone.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

VINCE FONG – Newsom's war on energy is crippling California and undermining our military. Continue reading …

GORDON CHANG – China's rising markets mask a fragile economy, social discontent. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

DECK THE HALLS – Americans sound off on 'best time' to put up Christmas tree, igniting debate. Continue reading …

WARNING LABEL – New weight-loss shot shows major fat reduction, but experts urge caution. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on flowery flair and monetary marvels. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL RESCUE PLAN – Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Andrew's daughters amid Jeffrey Epstein disaster. Continue reading …

'PACK LIGHT' – Amtrak's president reveals secrets of better holiday travel. See video …

WATCH

SCOTT BESSENT – Illegal immigration is hurting the US economy. See video …

BEN FERGUSON – Democrats don't respect the laws of the land. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into what Trump’s meeting with Mamdani reveals about bipartisan cooperation, party strategy, and the city’s political future. Check it out ...

