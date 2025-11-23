Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

California governor candidate Eric Swalwell wants people to be able to 'vote by phone'

The Democratic congressman gave his first TV news interview since announcing his campaign on CNN Saturday

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Rep. Eric Swalwell wants Californians to be able to vote by phone Video

Rep. Eric Swalwell wants Californians to be able to vote by phone

California Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN Saturday that he believes people should be able to vote using their phones so long as it is "safe" and "secure."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his first TV news interview since announcing his gubernatorial campaign, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said that Californians should be able to vote using their phones in elections.

"I want us to be able to vote by phone," Swalwell told CNN's Elex Michaelson on Saturday.

Reacting to Michaelson's surprised expression, Swalwell continued, "Yeah. If we can do our taxes, make our healthcare appointments, you know, essentially do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone. Make it safe. Make it secure, but it‘s actually already happening all over the United States."

SWALWELL MOCKED FOR DEMANDING 2028 DEMOCRATS PLEDGE TO DEMOLISH TRUMP'S BALLROOM

Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., launched his California gubernatorial campaign on Thursday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Swalwell said his goal is for California to do more than "just a little better" than red states when it comes to voting.

"I want us to max out democracy. Also, as it relates to democracy, if you wait in line for 30 minutes or more, if you do want to vote in person, I think you should fine every county for every minute that a person has to wait longer," Swalwell said.

He added that he hopes to modernize the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) so people will no longer have to show up in person for visits.

ERIC SWALWELL DONS 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!' HAT IN SOLIDARITY FOR CNN INTERVIEW

Voting booths ahead of Election Day

Mobile Voting Project launched pilot programs across seven states. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's office and campaign for additional comment.

Many states have experimented with mobile or online voting in recent years. West Virginia tested mobile voting in 2018, allowing overseas residents to vote by app during the midterm elections.

Since then, the nonprofit organization Mobile Voting Project has launched 21 voting pilot programs across seven states, including Utah, Colorado, South Carolina and Oregon.

ERIC SWALWELL'S 'CRINGE' WORKOUT VIDEO MOCKED FOR BENCHING LIGHT WEIGHT

However, these mobile voting programs have generally been limited to certain counties or local elections, often serving overseas voters.

Representative Eric Swalwell at Fox News Studio

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is one of several Democratic candidates vying to become California governor in 2026. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell announced his candidacy for California governor during an appearance on the late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night. Other Democratic candidates include former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter and billionaire activist and 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Republican candidates include former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue