California governor candidate Eric Swalwell wants people to be able to 'vote by phone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his first TV news interview since announcing his gubernatorial campaign, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said that Californians should be able to vote using their phones in elections.

"I want us to be able to vote by phone," Swalwell told CNN's Elex Michaelson on Saturday.

Reacting to Michaelson's surprised expression, Swalwell continued, "Yeah. If we can do our taxes, make our healthcare appointments, you know, essentially do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone. Make it safe. Make it secure, but it‘s actually already happening all over the United States."

SWALWELL MOCKED FOR DEMANDING 2028 DEMOCRATS PLEDGE TO DEMOLISH TRUMP'S BALLROOM

Swalwell said his goal is for California to do more than "just a little better" than red states when it comes to voting.

"I want us to max out democracy. Also, as it relates to democracy, if you wait in line for 30 minutes or more, if you do want to vote in person, I think you should fine every county for every minute that a person has to wait longer," Swalwell said.

He added that he hopes to modernize the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) so people will no longer have to show up in person for visits.

ERIC SWALWELL DONS 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!' HAT IN SOLIDARITY FOR CNN INTERVIEW

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's office and campaign for additional comment.

Many states have experimented with mobile or online voting in recent years. West Virginia tested mobile voting in 2018, allowing overseas residents to vote by app during the midterm elections.

Since then, the nonprofit organization Mobile Voting Project has launched 21 voting pilot programs across seven states, including Utah, Colorado, South Carolina and Oregon.

ERIC SWALWELL'S 'CRINGE' WORKOUT VIDEO MOCKED FOR BENCHING LIGHT WEIGHT

However, these mobile voting programs have generally been limited to certain counties or local elections, often serving overseas voters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell announced his candidacy for California governor during an appearance on the late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night. Other Democratic candidates include former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter and billionaire activist and 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Republican candidates include former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.