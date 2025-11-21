Heavily redacted voting records for school superintendent nabbed by ICE spark outrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A legal fight is brewing over a Maryland county board of elections’ heavy redactions to the voter registration records of an illegal immigrant who served as superintendent of Iowa’s largest school system until he was arrested by federal authorities this year, Fox News Digital has learned.

"This was shocking," Justin Riemer, CEO and president of the conservative legal group Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE), told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview on Friday. "When I saw the news reporting, and they showed screenshots of the registration applications with all this information redacted, I was just shocked."

Riemer was reacting to Prince George's County's Board of Elections' recent release of voter registration documents belonging to illegal alien Ian Andre Roberts, which included blacking out Roberts' sex, whether he checked the citizenship box, his date of birth and other information. The election attorney is representing RITE and conservative research group the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) in their efforts to receive the voter registration documents with fewer redactions.

Roberts, who is originally from Guyana and first entered the U.S. in 1994, was working as the superintendent of the Des Moines public school district when Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him in September. Roberts was not legally permitted to work in the country after an employment authorization card expired in 2020, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The arrest of an illegal immigrant working in such a high-profile position shocked conservatives and others. Additional details surrounding his lengthy rap sheet surfaced as journalists and other investigators looked into his history. It was soon discovered that he was listed as a registered Democratic voter in Maryland, where he previously lived, and that he had a conviction for reckless driving in 2012, the Department of Homeland Security reported in October.

The Maryland State Board of Elections previously said Roberts did not vote in elections.

"I'm an election law expert, not an immigration expert, but it doesn't take one to see just how… broken the system has been," Riemer told Fox Digital. "He has multiple criminal charges. He has worked in multiple school districts where, if they were doing the proper citizenship and work authorization checks, this should have been caught. It's really just unbelievable how this guy has managed to jump around the country, working in school districts where he's around children."

As concern mounted surrounding Roberts, the American Accountability Foundation filed a public records request with Prince George's County to obtain his voter registration application. The county's board of elections complied with the request, but redacted key information, sparking what could turn into a legal showdown.

"The American Accountability Foundation called the county out on it and said, '… you're not allowed to redact this information,'" Riemer said, adding that it's understandable for the county to redact information such as an individual's Social Security number or driver's license number, but not a person's gender or whether they answered in the affirmative that they are a U.S. citizen.

RITE published copies of the redacted documents, which show 18 black boxes blocking out information across just two pages' worth of documents. Riemer explained the request was made under the National Voter Registration Act – a federal law that simplified voter registration processes when an eligible individual renews their driver's license – which includes a provision allowing public access to such records.

Riemer sent a letter to the Prince George's County Board of Elections on Tuesday demanding the county turn over the records to his clients with fewer redactions as allowed by law. The election attorney, who previously served as chief counsel to the Republican National Committee, gave the county board until Dec. 1 while noting legal action could be in the future if the election board fails to comply.

"Please provide my clients with the records no later than Monday, December 1, 2025. If you redact or withhold any portion of the requested records beyond the limited exceptions above, we will immediately follow up with a written notice of your violation of 52 U.S.C. § 20507(i). If you do not remedy such violation within 90 days, my clients will sue you in Maryland federal district court and collect reasonable attorneys’ fees, litigation expenses and other costs," Riemer's letter to the county board of elections stated.

Riemer said he has not yet heard from the board of elections, and speculated that the county board is in the midst of speaking with the state board of elections and the state attorney general's office about next steps.

"If they noticed that Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections was part of this effort to get this information, they should have, because we sued Maryland last year for violating the National Voter Registration Act for restricting public access to registration records just like they're doing here and won that lawsuit in March. And so they just continuously are doing these practices that are not transparent, they're not what federal law requires, it's not what the public deserves," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Prince George's County Board of Elections for comment on the letter and redactions on Friday afternoon but did not immediately receive a reply.

Riemer said that the case is one of many that show concern over non-citizens being on voter roles is not "political theater" as Democrats have claimed amid conservatives rallying around stronger voter integrity laws nationwide.

"We know it happens in the thousands. Oregon, for example, reported registering a couple thousand non-citizens through their DMV," he said.

Roberts was taken into the U.S. Marshals' custody following his September arrest and is set to be prosecuted, DHS said in October. The federal agency has released the suspect's lengthy history of run-ins with the law that stretch back to 1996, when he was charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell in New York, a charge for third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in Queens, New York, in 1998 that was later dropped and the 2012 conviction for reckless driving in Maryland.

More recently, Roberts faced charges in 2020 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other weapons charges and a 2022 conviction for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in Pennsylvania.

Roberts is also now facing charges related to his arrest in September, which included him attempting to flee law enforcement officers, according to DHS. He was found to be in possession of $3,000 in cash, a Glock 9mm pistol and a hunting knife at the time of his arrest. Roberts was criminally charged on Oct. 2 with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms, according to DHS.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revoked Roberts' license following his arrest and he is no longer permitted to serve as a superintendent in the state.