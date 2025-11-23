Trump claims GOP has 'never been so united,' calls Greene and other Republicans 'lowlifes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump made a passionate post claiming that the Republican Party is "so UNITED" on Sunday night, amid internal divisions in the party over leadership, tariffs, and legislative priorities.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the GOP has "never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!"

"Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr.(Massie!), Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, and a couple of other ‘lowlifes,’ and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don’t, there is great spirit and cohesion," Trump's post read.

The president also claimed that the Republican Party is "MUCH BIGGER" than it was before he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015.

"Many Millions More Members!" Trump wrote. "We now have the Strongest Border EVER, Biggest Tax Cuts, the Best Economy, Highest Stock Market in USA History, and sooo much more."

He added, "BUT, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!"

The post came just two days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a Trump loyalist, announced that she was resigning after falling out with the president, who claimed she had "gone Far Left."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote in her resignation statement.

"And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote that he was "very sad for our country" after Greene resigned.

"She embodies what a true Representative should be," said Massie. "Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime."

Greene's resignation attracted criticism from Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who spoke about it on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"Honestly, I was like, you've got to be kidding me," Crockett said. "You're on the other side of the president for one week, and you can't take the heat."

"Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me."

