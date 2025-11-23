Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump claims GOP has 'never been so united,' calls Greene and other Republicans 'lowlifes'

President singles out Rand Paul, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Truth Social message

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Trump on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I just disagreed with her philosophy' Video

Trump on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I just disagreed with her philosophy'

President Donald Trump reacts on Saturday to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation announcement.

President Donald Trump made a passionate post claiming that the Republican Party is "so UNITED" on Sunday night, amid internal divisions in the party over leadership, tariffs, and legislative priorities.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the GOP has "never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!"

"Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr.(Massie!), Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, and a couple of other ‘lowlifes,’ and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don’t, there is great spirit and cohesion," Trump's post read.

The president also claimed that the Republican Party is "MUCH BIGGER" than it was before he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015.

THE REVOLT OF MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, NOW DONALD TRUMP’S FIERCEST CRITIC

Split image of Trump, MTG and Rand Paul

In his post, Trump mocked several lawmakers by name while claiming "great spirit and cohesion" within the GOP. (Getty Images)

"Many Millions More Members!" Trump wrote. "We now have the Strongest Border EVER, Biggest Tax Cuts, the Best Economy, Highest Stock Market in USA History, and sooo much more."

He added, "BUT, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!"

The post came just two days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a Trump loyalist, announced that she was resigning after falling out with the president, who claimed she had "gone Far Left."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote in her resignation statement.

TRUMP GIVES EX-ALLY GREENE NEW NICKNAME AFTER DROPPED ENDORSEMENT, SAYS SHE BETRAYED 'ENTIRE REPUBLICAN PARTY'

President Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump is seen in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote that he was "very sad for our country" after Greene resigned.

"She embodies what a true Representative should be," said Massie. "Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime."

Greene's resignation attracted criticism from Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who spoke about it on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"Honestly, I was like, you've got to be kidding me," Crockett said. "You're on the other side of the president for one week, and you can't take the heat."

Marjorie Taylor Greene campaigns for Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a rally for Donald Trump in State College, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

"Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

