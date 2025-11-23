Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk

X's new location feature exposes apparent fraudster accounts posing as Americans, Gaza journalists

Popular accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers deleted and scrutinized after being revealed as overseas operations

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new feature on Elon Musk's X is exposing the truth behind social media accounts across the political spectrum, with account owners apparently misleading followers about where they are posting from.

The new feature allows all X users to inspect where a given account is based, usually listing a country or region. Many popular accounts posing as American "patriots" or "constitutionalists" have been exposed as being run from foreign countries since the update rolled out on Friday.

One account with the handle "@1776General_" boasts over 140,000 followers and has a user biography describing the owner as a "constitutionalist, patriot and ethnically American." The biography claims the account is based in the U.S., but X's new feature reveals it is actually based in Turkey.

"I work in international business. I'm currently working in Turkey on a contract," the owner of the account posted after the new feature was released.

STOP FOREIGN-OWNED APPS FROM HARVESTING YOUR PERSONAL DATA

screenshots of an X account

The account for "1776General_" which appears to be posing as an American. (Screenshot/X)

Another account, "@AmericanVoice__" had over 200,000 followers before the update rolled out. The new feature exposed that it was being run from South Asia, and the owners simply deleted the account.

X Head of Product Nikita Bier says the new feature should help X users sift out misinformation from their feeds.

"When you read content on X, you should be able to verify its authenticity. This is critical for staying informed about important issues happening in the world. Part of this is showing new information in accounts, including the country an account is located in, among other things," Bier wrote.

Nikita Bier speaks to a crowd

Nikita Bier attends TechCruch Disrupt SF 2013 at San Francisco Design Center in San Francisco, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

The phenomenon is not limited to American politics, however. Many accounts claiming to have been reporting on alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza also appear to be misleading users.

One user, Motasm A Dalloul, uses the handle "@AbujomaaGaza" and claims to be a "Gaza-based journalist." His account has over 197,000 followers, but X says the owner is actually posting from Poland.

Dalloul has pushed back on claims that he is lying to his followers, however, posting a video on Saturday that appeared to show him on the ground in Gaza. Many users have argued about whether the video was digitally altered.

X account screenshot

Screenshots showing the discrepancy between Motasem A. Dalloul's account on X. (TPS-IL) (TPS-IL)

Another Palestinian-related account, the Quds News Network or @QudsNen, describes itself as the "largest independent Palestinian youth news network" and has over 600,000 followers.

The account lists its location as "Palestine," but X says the account is actually based out of Egypt – unlike other accounts that X does list as being based in "Palestine," such as American-Palestinian journalist Mariam Barghouti.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar account under the name Times of Gaza/@Timesofgaza has nearly one million followers. It claims to provide the "latest news updates and top stories from occupied Palestine." The account is based in "East Asia and the Pacific," according to X.

X representatives have said its new feature could be partially spoofed by using a VPN to mask a user's true location. In such cases where a VPN was detected, X added a warning next to the listed location.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue