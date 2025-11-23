Hillary Clinton 'daydreaming' about national sound system announcement that Trump is 'gone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a post on Instagram Saturday that she was "daydreaming" during a recent event about a "Goodbye, Trump" announcement that would notify the nation that President Donald Trump is "gone."

Clinton posted a video from a conversation she had alongside historian Heather Cox Richardson and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda on Nov. 18 titled "History Has its Eyes on Us."

Clinton also shared the clip on X, writing in the caption, "When a fire announcement interrupts the event... you might find yourself daydreaming about a 'Goodbye Trump.'"

"You know what this reminds me of, is that I wish that there could be like a huge national sound system. And, we would all wake up, and they'd say 'Attention, attention. We have found the problem, and we have solved it, he is gone,'" Clinton said in the video, which was met with loud applause.

"But the reason we're here tonight is to remind all of us, including ourselves, that that can't happen unless we make it happen," Clinton added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The event benefited Latino Victory and Onward Together, which Clinton said helped to fund candidates that would stand against this "tide of intolerance and cruelty."

The former Democratic presidential candidate has been outspoken about her criticism of Trump since losing to him in the 2016 election.

Clinton recently took aim at Trump's ballroom construction, posting on X, "It’s not his house."

"It’s your house. And he’s destroying it," she continued.

Clinton's post was mocked as conservatives revisited a 2001 controversy when she and former President Bill Clinton returned more than $28,000 in items after questions arose about gifts designated as White House property, according to The Washington Post at the time.

