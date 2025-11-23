Rubio claims 'tremendous amount of progress' in Ukraine peace talks following Geneva meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that discussions over ending the war in Ukraine have entered a productive phase, while claiming "a tremendous amount of progress" had been made.

Following a round of talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva, Switzerland, Rubio told reporters negotiators had "a very good day today."

"We had a very good day today. I think we made a tremendous amount of progress, even from the last time I spoke to you," Rubio said.

"We began almost three weeks ago with a foundational document that we socialized and ran by both sides, and with input from both sides," he said.

LAVROV OFFERS FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WITH RUBIO AS RUSSIA SIGNALS DIPLOMATIC OPENING AMID UKRAINE TENSIONS

Rubio described how negotiators had been refining the 28-point peace framework that outlines potential conditions for a ceasefire and long-term settlement for Ukraine and Russia.

"Over the last 96 hours or more, there’s been extensive engagement with the Ukrainian side including our Secretary of the Army and others, being on the ground in Kyiv, meeting with relevant stakeholders across the Ukrainian political spectrum in the legislative branch and the executive branch, and the military and others to further sort of narrow these points."

TRUMP AND ZELENSKYY TO MEET AS POLAND PRESSURES NATO ON NO FLY ZONE OVER UKRAINE

"We arrived here today with one goal: to take what – it’s 28 points or 26 points, depending on which version, as it continued to evolve and try to narrow the ones that were open items. And we have achieved that today in a very substantial way," he said.

The weekend talks centered on a 28-point plan, which is a framework drafted by the U.S. outlining steps for a possible ceasefire and political settlement.

The document is said to cover security guarantees, territorial control, reconstruction mechanisms, and Ukraine’s long-term relationship with NATO and the EU.

ZELENSKYY WARNS UKRAINE FACES ‘DIFFICULT CHOICE’ AS US PEACE PLAN HITS MAJOR HURDLE

The plan has reportedly evolved through several iterations, narrowing disputes point by point as both sides weigh concessions.

"Now, obviously, like any final agreement, it’ll have to be agreed upon by the presidents, and there are a couple of issues that we need to continue to work on," Rubio clarified.

While declining to specify unresolved issues, Rubio described the moment as "delicate."

"This is a very delicate moment, and it’s important – like I said, there’s not agreement on those yet. Some of it is semantics or language; others require higher-level decisions and consultation; others, I think, just need more time to work through," he said before touching on some issues.

US AND RUSSIA DRAFT PEACE PLAN FOR UKRAINE REQUIRING MAJOR CONCESSIONS FROM KYIV

"There were some that involved equities or the role of the EU or of NATO or so forth, and those we kind of segregated out because we just met with the national security advisors for various European countries, and those are things we’ll have to discuss with them because it involves them."

"I don’t want to declare victory or finality here. There’s still some work to be done," he added.

Suggesting there is intent to ensure Ukraine's security, Rubio said that they all "recognize that part of getting a final end to this war will require for Ukraine to feel as if it is safe, and it is never going to be invaded or attacked again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I honestly believe we’ll get there," he said, and when asked about next steps, Rubio said a possible call between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could happen, adding, "I don’t know. It’s possible. I’m not sure."

"The deadline is we want to get this done as soon as possible. Obviously, we’d love it to be Thursday," he added.