Americans sound off on 'best time' to put up Christmas tree, igniting debate

As it begins to look a lot like Christmas, many Americans are already discussing the appropriate time to trim their tree.

Balsam Hill, the California-based artificial tree company, has released its own guidance about the "best time" to put up Christmas trees.

"It's still a matter of preference, but many people prefer putting up their tree right after Thanksgiving, signaling the transition to the Christmas season," the company says.

Its report adds, "The most common period is any time [from] late November to the first week of December."

Balsam Hill notes that some people may enjoy putting up their trees in mid-November to begin the festive season.

"You can try incorporating your Christmas tree into your Thanksgiving decorations," it says. "For live trees, though, wait until the first week of December."

Alison Cheperdak, founder of Elevate Etiquette in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital it's best not to rush into Christmas, but to savor "each celebration as it comes."

"The appropriate timing depends on whether you are hosting Thanksgiving," she said.

"If so, you’ll want to wait to decorate for Christmas in order to let the Thanksgiving holiday have its moment."

She added, "If you’re not hosting or traveling, or are eager to check decking the halls off your list, it’s perfectly fine to put your decor up earlier. Just wait to turn on any lights and save exterior home decorations until after Thanksgiving."

People have been taking to social media to share thoughts on the appropriate time to deck the halls.

"Wife is forcing me to put up the Christmas tree. It’s Nov. 1," wrote one man on X recently.

Another person wrote on X, "Got my Christmas tree up … Just kidding, I never took it down. My son built it for us last year, and I loved it so much that I just left it."

"It’s too early for Christmas," said yet another person on X.

A different person wrote, "Pro tip: No one can judge you for when you put up your Christmas tree if you never take it down."

"Is it acceptable to put my Christmas tree up now?" asked one man on X.

A user responded, "It's acceptable the moment it turns November 1st."