Duffy identifies Chicago train victim as 26-year-old Bethany MaGee while blasting city's 'carelessness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy identified the woman set on fire aboard a Chicago train as 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, who suffered severe burns in the attack.

Duffy blasted the city’s lax crime policies, saying the attack, allegedly carried out by a career criminal with 72 prior arrests, never should have happened.

"It is devastating that a career criminal with 72 PRIOR ARRESTS is now accused of attacking 26-year-old Bethany MaGee on Chicago’s L train and setting her on fire," Duffy said on X. "This would never have happened if this thug had been behind bars. Yet Chicago lets repeat offenders roam the streets.

"Chicago’s carelessness is putting the American people at risk," he continued. "No one should ever have to fear for their lives on the subway."

CHICAGO WOMAN SET ON FIRE DURING ARGUMENT ON CTA TRAIN, POLICE SAY

Authorities said the alleged attacker, 50-year-old Marcus Reed, has spent decades cycling through the criminal justice system and was out on bond at the time of the assault. Reed has been charged with committing a terrorist attack or violence against a mass transportation system, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors allege that Reed intentionally used gasoline and a lighter to set MaGee on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros said the woman was "minding her own business and reading her phone" while seated in the middle of the train car when Reed approached her from behind, doused her head and body with gasoline, and tried to ignite the liquid.

The woman ran to the back of the car as he ignited the rest of the liquid in the bottle and then used it to light her on fire, according to the complaint.

CHICAGO TRAIN ATTACK SUSPECT ORDERED BY JUDGE TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY AHEAD OF TRIAL

Video allegedly showed Reed watching the woman, engulfed in flames, as she tried to put out the fire by rolling on the floor.

Boutros said as the woman was rolling on the ground, desperately trying to put out the fire, no one came to her aid.

When the train stopped at Clark and Lake, the complaint noted the victim, who was still on fire, managed to exit before collapsing on the platform.

"When she finally stumbled down, two Samaritans came and put out the blaze that was all consuming her," Boutros said.

CHICAGO TRAIN FIRE ATTACK SHOWS WHY ‘DECARCERATION’ POLICIES ARE PUTTING LIVES AT RISK: EXPERT

She suffered severe burns to her face and body and remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Prosecutors obtained photos showing Reed at a gas station about 20 minutes before the attack, where he was seen entering the store, paying the cashier and filling a small container with gasoline.

Other images showed Reed inside the train holding a flaming bottle as he approached the victim.

Reed allegedly exited the train after setting the woman on fire and walked away.

CHICAGO PERSON OF INTEREST IN TRAIN FIRE ATTACK HAS 22 PRIOR ARRESTS, WAS FREED BY JUDGE: REPORT

During Reed’s first appearance in federal court Wednesday, he allegedly shouted, "I plead guilty, I plead guilty, I plead guilty."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura McNally asked him if he knew the maximum sentence was life in prison, to which he responded, "It’s cool, it’s cool, it’s cool."

Following the hearing, ATF Special Agent in Charge Chris Amon commented on Reed’s violent criminal history and pending cases, adding he "had no business being on the streets."

"Reed had plenty of second chances from the criminal justice system, and as a result, you have an innocent victim in the hospital fighting for her life," Amon said. "Because of the swift action of CPD, ATF and our law enforcement partners, there will be no other chances for Mr. Reed."

BLUE CITY SUSPECT WITH NUMEROUS PRIOR ARRESTS FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING WOMAN ABLAZE ON TRAIN

McNally suggested a mental and medical evaluation, though Boutros noted Reed had not been declared mentally incompetent in connection with any of his prior charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Bond said Friday that Reed has spent 32 years cycling through the criminal justice system, beginning around age 18. He’s been arrested 72 times and has eight felony and seven misdemeanor convictions.

Records show Reed has a lengthy criminal history, including a charge of felony aggravated arson from April 2020, after he allegedly started a fire at the Thompson Center, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker was holding a daily COVID-19 briefing.

He also faced misdemeanor battery charges for punching multiple women in the face, seemingly at random, and slapping a 42-year-old man in the face at the Halsted CTA Blue Line platform, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, Reed was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly assaulting a woman at a psychiatric hospital, CWB Chicago reported. Despite prosecutors’ request to keep him detained, he was released with an ankle monitor.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and the Associated Press contributed to this report.