Chicago public schools blow millions on travel expenses while students can't read at grade level

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A scathing report from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed that the school system spent a staggering $14.5 million in "excessive" travel expenses in FY 2023 and FY 2024 combined.

The report comes as data shows that just 30.5% of students in grades 3–8 were proficient in reading, and just 18.3% of students were proficient in math in the spring of 2024.

"It is a sad commentary on just how far our city has fallen and how bad the leadership is," Chicago pastor Corey Brooks told Fox News Digital. "These individuals believe that spending money on themselves benefits our educational system more so than spending it on the children who so rightfully deserve it."

"In our neighborhood, there's a 6% reading proficiency," Brooks added. "And now you're talking about the overall for Chicago being 30%, that is something that needs to be spoken by everyone who is in power."

CHICAGO HOMEOWNERS DEMAND ANSWERS AS PROPERTY TAX BILLS RISE: 'DIVESTMENT IN THIS COMMUNITY'

The CPS OIG report showed that the school system spent $7.7 million in FY 2024 alone, a 2,467% increase in travel expenses from FY 2021’s $300,000 spending. Pre-pandemic spending from CPS was still dramatically lower, showing $3.6 million in travel expenses for FY 2019.

CPS OIG's report also reveals school system officials took lavish trips to Las Vegas, Egypt, Finland and South Africa.

In addition to the proficiency levels for grades 3–8, data also shows that in spring 2024, just 22.4% of CPS 11th graders were proficient in reading based on SAT scores, a test which is required by the state of Illinois. Similarly, 11th graders showed just 18.6% proficiency in math.

"The Chicago Public School system is a complete dumpster fire," Educational Freedom Institute Executive Director Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital. "These government-run institutions are sentencing children to a future without opportunities."

TRUMP ADMIN PUSHES CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO ABOLISH 'BLACK STUDENT SUCCESS PLAN'

"Chicago Public Schools spend about $30,000 per student and most of the kids still can't read on grade level," DeAngelis added. "The government school system is a bottomless pit, lighting taxpayer money on fire, while constantly asking for more."

In addition to the poor proficiency levels, school attendance has also been a major issue in the Windy City. If a student misses 10% or more of school days during the year, CPS labels the student a chronic absentee.

In 2024, 40.8% of students in CPS suffered from chronic absenteeism.

MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS ABSENT AT LEAST 10 DAYS IN PAST SCHOOL YEAR: REPORT

"These young children aren't even going to school now, and you never hear [about] it," Brooks explained. "No one ever talks about it."

"You have third, fourth, fifth, sixth graders who can’t read, and they're going to eventually become frustrated to the point of what we're seeing, just saying, I quit, I'm not going to go," he added. "You add to that the lack of parenting. Where parents are allowing these children to just do what they want to do… they're just disinterested, and they're falling by the wayside every single day."

CPS responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by saying they have formed a committee to review travel expenses. CPS said the committee was effective Oct. 29 and that a letter was sent to all CPS staff on that date.

CPS also noted that they are restricting "nearly all employee travel."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Travel controls, transparency, and auditability will improve with the implementation of the new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) financial system that is currently underway, a spokesperson for CPS told Fox News Digital. "ERP will improve automation for improved reconciliation between travel requests and travel spend as well as automate restrictions on types of travel, amounts, and accounts."

"We take seriously the findings and recommendations from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and will continue to ensure our District policies and procedures support the highest ethical standards and that our employees act in the best interest of our students, the District, and our city," the spokesperson added.

Brooks also told Fox that educational, city and state leaders often ignore the needs of the widely damaged public school system, saying officials get to put their kids in the "best schools" while public school students suffer.

"[They] are looking at the interest of themselves, not looking at the interest of their children, but even more so, they get to send their children to private schools and the best schools while children in our neighborhoods continue to fail," he explained. "That's not right."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston, Fox News' Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report.