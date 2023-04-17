Chicago police encourage people to enjoy what city 'has to offer' day after 'Teen Takeover' chaos

The Chicago Police Department responded to a downtown teen riot by encouraging visitors to "enjoy everything the city has to offer."

"Everyone is welcome and encouraged to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer including the popular downtown area," the department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital Sunday in the aftermath of a "Teen Takeover" promoted on social media that sent tourists running for cover.

The event saw hundreds of teens descend on downtown Chicago, where they vandalized cars and physically assaulted tourists.

The Chicago PD said "criminal activity will never be tolerated" in the city, with the havoc coming less than a year after a separate "Teen Takeover" of the city's most popular tourist areas.

The most recent "Teen Takeover" of the city Saturday played out in similar fashion, with video showing teens flooding streets and jumping up and down on vehicles. According to reports, large groups tried to force their way into the city's popular Millennium Park and downtown Art Institute.

A woman in one of the cars that was vandalized told Fox 32 that a group of teens turned their attention on her husband, who was beaten by the group and forced to receive treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Police responded to the chaos by sending hundreds of officers and SWAT personnel downtown to try to restore order, with some officers seen escorting frightened tourists back to their cars or hotel rooms and safety.

"I understand kids having a good time, but this is simply bad parenting," a witness who was identified as a Chicago native told Fox 32. "We have to do better as parents. Our kids should not be out here."

Chicago police said they made 15 arrests during Saturday's chaos, with the majority of those arrested charged with reckless conduct. In addition, one male 16-year old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and an adult and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The police department told Fox News Digital the "safety and security of all residents and visitors at all times in all parts of the city" is a "top priority" of police.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson condemned the actions of the teens but cautioned against vilifying the city's youth.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," Johnson, a progressive who defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas earlier this month, said in a statement on Sunday. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for comment.