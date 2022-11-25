Chicago police arrest man claiming to have bomb at O'Hare International Airport

Police in Chicago arrested a man who claimed to have a bomb in his luggage at O'Hare International Airport on Friday.

Officials say the man was arrested in O'Hare International Airport Terminal 1 after "stating he had a bomb in his bag."

"A man was arrested in Terminal 1 at @fly2ohare after stating he had a bomb in his bag. No explosives were found by #ChicagoPolice Bomb & Arson Detectives," tweeted Tom Ahern, deputy director for news and communications at the Chicago Police Department.

No bombs or explosives were found inside the bag by the Chicago Police Department's bomb squad.