Chicago teen killed himself after bullying while elite school turned a ‘blind eye’, lawsuit claims

A Chicago teenager took his own life after being bullied over false claims that he was unvaccinated, and his parents are suing the elite private school he attended, alleging it turned a ‘blind eye’ to the situation.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Robert and Rosellene Bronstein claim that their son, 15-year-old Nate Bronstein, was "tormented on a regular basis" by students at the prestigious Latin School of Chicago.

The family claims that Nate faced cyberbullying from students at the school just weeks before his death, with one student on the basketball team allegedly telling him to "GO KILL YOURSELF!"

The bullying was allegedly centered around a rumor that Nate was unvaccinated, which the lawsuit claims is false.

The teenager transferred to the Latin School – which charges roughly $40,000 a year in tuition – because of the school’s in-person learning during the pandemic, the suit states. Alums of the elite school include former first lady Nancy Reagan, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan II and others, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Nate’s father said he found his son hanging from a shower head, with a cord wrapped around his neck as a noose, at the family’s home on Jan. 13, the suit states.

The family claims that teachers and administrators at the school failed to take any action to stop the "horrific treatment" Nate endured before his death. Nate’s mother claims she contacted the school about the bullying more than 30 times between October and November alone. She claims her concerns were brushed off as "family issues." The lawsuit further claims that Nate himself informed the school's dean about the bullying, but she failed to investigate the claims or inform his parents.

"If the dean had reached out to us the day our son had a meeting with her to report the cyberbullying attacks, he would still be here today," Nate’s mother Rosellene Bronstein told Fox 32 in an interview. "He was just very kind. He always checked on me and hugged me. He was a wonderful son."

The family claims the school violated its own anti-bullying policies, as well as Illinois state law.

"The headmaster and several members of the board were meeting in secret as early as the morning of January 15th to assess their risk and to start floating lies and conspiracy theories," Nate’s father Robert Bronstein told FOX 32.

He went on to tell the station that several students implicated in the lawsuit are children of school board members and other prominent business leaders in Chicago.

The Latin School denies any wrongdoing.

"Our hearts go out to the family, and we wish them healing and peace," the school said in a statement. "With respect to their lawsuit, however, the allegations of wrongdoing by the school officials are inaccurate and misplaced. The school’s faculty and staff are compassionate people who put students’ interests first, as they did in this instance."

The family is seeking $100 million in damages.

The family said that if they are successful in their lawsuit, they will invest the money in anti-bullying programs and social media reforms.

