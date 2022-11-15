Chicago man allegedly carjacked vehicle with baby inside, battered responding officer and paramedic

A Chicago man was arrested Sunday after carjacking a couple and speeding off in their vehicle with their two-month-old child still inside, authorities said.

Pherris Harrington, 26, forcefully took the vehicle from the 37-year-old woman and 41-year-old man around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

Harrington allegedly drove off with the child still inside, crashing into several vehicles before fleeing the car on foot.

Officers located Harrington in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive about 30 minutes after the carjacking.

As Harrington was being arrested, he battered a responding officer and a paramedic, police said.

Harrington was charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He also faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, motor vehicle theft year-to-date in the city spiked 92% compared to the same period last year, according to public police data. There have been 17,096 reported incidents citywide so far this year, up from 8,898 in 2021.