Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago man allegedly carjacked vehicle with baby inside, battered responding officer and paramedic

Pherris Harrington, 26, charged with two felonies after Chicago carjacking

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago man was arrested Sunday after carjacking a couple and speeding off in their vehicle with their two-month-old child still inside, authorities said.

Pherris Harrington, 26, forcefully took the vehicle from the 37-year-old woman and 41-year-old man around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

Harrington allegedly drove off with the child still inside, crashing into several vehicles before fleeing the car on foot.

Officers located Harrington in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive about 30 minutes after the carjacking.

ARMED CHICAGO MAN FOLLOWS, ATTACKS WOMAN ON VIDEO BEFORE STEALING HER CAR: POLICE

Harrington faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged carjacking Sunday night.

Harrington faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged carjacking Sunday night. (Chicago Police Department)

As Harrington was being arrested, he battered a responding officer and a paramedic, police said.

Police said Harrington battered a responding officer and a paramedic while being taken into custody.

Police said Harrington battered a responding officer and a paramedic while being taken into custody. (iStock)

Harrington was charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He also faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

So far this year, citywide motor vehicle theft is up 92% compared to the same period of 2021, Chicago police statistics show.

So far this year, citywide motor vehicle theft is up 92% compared to the same period of 2021, Chicago police statistics show. (Fox News)

He was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Sunday, motor vehicle theft year-to-date in the city spiked 92% compared to the same period last year, according to public police data. There have been 17,096 reported incidents citywide so far this year, up from 8,898 in 2021.