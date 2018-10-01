Chicago man, 73, shot dead while walking dogs: report

A 73-year-old man –known in the neighborhood for walking his two older dogs—was fatally shot Sunday morning in a possible robbery attempt, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the Rogers Park scene. The attacker, who was wearing a mask, managed to flee. The report said none of the victim’s items were taken.

“I saw him face down on the ground,” Lynda Kaplan, 50, told the paper. “We see each other every day. He’s out with his two older dogs, walking them, and he’s a frail older man. What could anybody possibly have against him?”

Later on Sunday, two 15-year-old boys were shot, one fatally, the report said. No arrests have been made.