Illinois
Published

Chicago inmate beaten to death in hospital wing of Cook County Jail

IL inmate was in jail on 3 outstanding criminal warrants, a charge of criminal trespass

Associated Press
An inmate was beaten to death Tuesday morning inside the hospital wing of Cook County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail security responded to a disturbance shortly after 9 a.m. and found two inmates fighting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Staff immediately separated the men and began performing lifesaving measures on Johnny Hendrix, 29, of Rockford, the statement said, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SHOOTING OF CHICAGO GIRL, 8; MAN WAS REPORTEDLY UPSET OVER NOISE

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the statement and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Illinois Fox News graphic

An inmate in Chicago was fatally beaten in the Cook County Jail's hospital wing. (Fox News)

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and has requested that the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force also begin an investigation. There was no immediate word on charges in the case.

Hendrix was taken into custody Saturday on three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass. There’s no immediate information on charges in the case.


 