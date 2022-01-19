Chicago police investigating multiple burglaries reported in just one night

Chicago police are investigating multiple break-ins reported early Wednesday morning, according to local reports.

One group of four male suspects is accused of smashing the door of a business located on the 4600 block of N. Cumberland Avenue, about 30 minutes northwest of downtown Chicago, and stealing its cash register before fleeing in an SUV — possibly a Jeep, according to the Chicago police.

The group of four suspected offenders all wore hooded sweatshirts, gloves and face masks during the incident, police said.

CHICAGO POLICE MAKE 56+ CARJACKING ARRESTS, RECOVER 248 ILLEGAL GUNS IN 2022 SO FAR, TOP COP SAYS

Thieves also broke into a gas station in Norridge on Lawrence Avenue near Cumberland Avenue. In addition, two different businesses in Elmwood Park on Belmont Avenue were burglarized early Wednesday, as CBS2 Chicago first reported.

A spokesperson for Elmwood Park told CBS2 that a black Jeep was involved in all four burglaries. It is unclear, however, if the suspects accused of burglarizing the business on the 4600 block of Cumberland are connected to the other three burglaries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Chicago PD did not confirm to Fox News Digital whether the incidents are connected and said the department's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No suspects had been arrested at the time of publication.