Chicago
Published

Chicago father violently attacked, killed while hanging Christmas lights outside home, family says

Father of 3 dies after being beaten in head by pair of unknown suspects

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.  

The man, identified by FOX 32 as Jose Téllez, was hanging up Christmas lights outside his Gage Park home on West 58th Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he was beaten in the head by two men with "blunt objects," Chicago Police Department and the report said. 

CHICAGO WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE INCLUDES 25 SHOOTINGS, 4 MURDERS

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but ultimately could not be saved. 

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request seeking information. 

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MOTHER OF HIS CHILD IN SHOOTING

Tellez, a father of three, moved to the United States from Mexico years ago, according to FOX 32. 

"My dad, you know, he was a hard worker. He tried to give us everything we needed," said his son, David Tellez. "He was just the best dad." 

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Tellez’s funeral expenses and his family. The page describes Tellez as "a loving husband, father, brother, and son."

Meanwhile, police have not provided any suspect descriptions but said no one is in custody at this time. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

