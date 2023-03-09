Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Chicago bank security guard shot by robber, police say

The Chicago bank security guard was grazed by a bullet to the right hand and declined medical attention, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Chicago bank security guard was shot Thursday while confronting a suspected robber, authorities said. 

The suspected thief entered a Fifth Third Bank before 3 p.m. at 1 S. Wacker Drive in the downtown area, the FBI said

CHICAGO STUDENTS HOSPITALIZED AFTER ‘STINK BOMB’ GOES OFF AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

A bank security guard in Chicago was shot Thursday by a suspected robber as the offender was fleeing the scene, police said. 

A bank security guard in Chicago was shot Thursday by a suspected robber as the offender was fleeing the scene, police said.  (WFLD)

At some point, the 59-year-old security guard confronted the suspect, who opened fire with a handgun and shot the victim, the Chicago Police Department said. 

He sustained a graze wound to the right hand and declined medical attention, police said. The guard was able to fire his weapon at the suspect. 

An image of a suspect bank robbery who shot a security guard Thursday. 

An image of a suspect bank robbery who shot a security guard Thursday.  (FBI)

It was not clear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported. The FBI is investigating the robbery. 

The agency described the suspect as a Black male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask, winter gloves, and blue jeans.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital.