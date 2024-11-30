Chicago-area police officer killed while responding to 'armed offender' at bank

A Chicago-area police officer died after being shot while responding to a "call involving an armed offender" seen leaving a bank, officials say.

The killing of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins, 40, on Friday "marks the first Line of Duty death for the Oak Park Police Department since 1938," the village said in a statement.

"Our police department, we're hurting right now," Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said at a news conference Friday. "I'm hurting. His family is hurting."

Reddins, who joined the department in 2019, was one of several officers who confronted the suspect seen leaving a Chase Bank location, according to Johnson. When police asked the suspect to show his hands, he allegedly drew a gun and opened fire at Reddins.

"At 9:36 a.m., the Oak Park Fire Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 800 block of Lake Street in Oak Park. Upon arrival, firefighter/paramedics learned that an Oak Park Police Officer, Reddins, had been shot in the left side. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries at approximately 10:10 a.m.," the Village of Oak Park said.

"The offender was shot in the leg," it added. "He is in custody and is being treated at Loyola and is in stable condition."

Johnson described Reddins as a "devoted father" who now leaves behind his 19-year-old son, mother and siblings.

She also called Reddins a "natural-born leader" who closed substantial cases during his time as a detective.

"I thought he would make a phenomenal field training officer as well, and I was looking very much forward to him becoming a sergeant," Johnson added.

The Village of Oak Park says it "extends its deepest condolences to Detective Reddins’ family, friends and colleagues within the Oak Park Police Department and the wider law enforcement community as they process the grief caused by this senseless act of violence."