Tennessee
Published

Chemical company in Tennessee sees high-pressure steam line failure

Five people on site at the manufacturing facility had minor injuries

Associated Press
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Five people were injured Monday in a high-pressure steam line failure at a chemical company’s manufacturing facility in Tennessee, the company said.

A consistent, heavy release of steam at Eastman Chemical Co.’s Kingsport site about 7:30 a.m. caused loud noises and vibrations felt by the surrounding community, according to a company statement.

The five people on site with minor injuries were treated at either Eastman Medical or a local hospital.

There wasn’t a fire, but the company said some portions of the site experienced power outages. Personnel in the area of the steam line failure were held in place for safety purposes.

Eastman said later Monday morning that the initial incident was under control.

As power was being restored, the company said community members might hear steam being vented from the site but shouldn’t be alarmed. Small particles of debris could also be found in the surrounding area as a result of the utility line disruption.

