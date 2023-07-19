Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Chattahoochee River in Georgia reopens to the public after E. Coli contamination incident

Bacteria levels are now below US Environmental Protection Agency's recommended criteria

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After a spill closed parts of the Chattahoochee River last month in Georgia, officials said Wednesday the waterway is back open to the public.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area closed sections of the river in late June as a precaution after elevated E. Coli contamination was detected due to a release at the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Fulton County, news outlets reported. The bacteria levels are now below the criteria recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the park announced.

JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS GEORGIA LAWSUITS ACCUSING DISTRICTS OF DISCRIMINATING AGAINST BLACK VOTERS

Fox news graphic

Five people were taken to the hospital from injuries sustained by gunfire at a home in coastal Georgia. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The park had conducted water quality sampling with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper daily since first detecting the spill nearly three weeks ago, WXIA-TV reported.

"U.S. Public Health Service officials supported the reopening after seeing continual improvement in sampling results and process improvements at the Fulton County facility," National Park Service officials said in a news release.

The park plans to continue assessing impacts on wildlife, vegetation and aquatic resources and will monitor water quality at three other trails — Medlock Bridge, Powers Island and Paces Mill.