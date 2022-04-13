Central Texas tornadoes cause widespread damage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service caused widespread damage Tuesday afternoon in Central Texas north of Austin, officials said.

One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado about 6 p.m. Tuesday, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, said Blackburn, the county’s top executive.

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

The storm was part of a system of severe storms extending from Austin to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.