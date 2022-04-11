Expand / Collapse search
Major winter storm set to impact the Western US, Plains regions

Blizzard conditions will be possible in some areas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday.   

Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains.   

Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions.  

Expected snowfall totals through Tuesday.

Power outages will be likely in some areas with difficult if not impossible travel conditions.   

Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms – including tornadoes – will be possible across the South and Mississippi Valley for the next several days.  

The severe weather threat for the beginning of this week.

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding.    

The risk of fire danger for Monday.

There is also critical to extreme fire danger ahead of this storm system for the southwest and High Plains. 

