Major winter storm set to impact the Western US, Plains regions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday.

Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains.

Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions.

Power outages will be likely in some areas with difficult if not impossible travel conditions.

Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms – including tornadoes – will be possible across the South and Mississippi Valley for the next several days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding.

There is also critical to extreme fire danger ahead of this storm system for the southwest and High Plains.