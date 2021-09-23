CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots

A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster shots for people 65 years old and older, along with others at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted 15-0 to recommend that booster shots be available for adults 65 and up. ACIP also voted 13-2 that individuals ages 50-64 with underlying health conditions should have access to the vaccine booster shot.

ACIP voted to approve the booster shot for individuals ages 18-49 with underlying conditions, so long as they take the shot six months after receiving both initial doses.

Members of the committee expressed concern that the data do not support the booster shot for younger ages, saying the third shot would provide only marginal benefit.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer booster for seniors and high-risk people on Wednesday

