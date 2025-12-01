Catholic college defends hosting 'Trans Day of Remembrance' event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Catholic college in Illinois is standing its ground after advertising and hosting a "Trans Day of Remembrance" event in November.

The gathering, held at Benedictine University, took place on Nov. 20. That day is the national "Trans Day of Remembrance," which "honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence," according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

"Led by Mission & Ministry and Safe Space we come together in observance of International Trans Day of Remembrance, remembering those whose lives have been lost due to anti-trans violence," says a graphic from the school promoting the event. "May we honor the dignity of each person through the love of God and deep care of community."

The graphic includes a quote from the late Fr. Mychal Judge, a gay priest and chaplain for the FDNY who died on 9/11 while ministering to firefighters and victims after the World Trade Center's North Tower was attacked in New York City. He is known as "Victim 0001," the first recorded 9/11 casualty.

"If no one told you today that they love you ... you're always held and loved by God," the graphic says, attributing the quote to Judge.

Benedictine University, not to be confused with Benedictine College, a Catholic school in Kansas, sponsors a "Safe Space" program through its Office of Belonging that "aims to help faculty/staff develop the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to create safe spaces at BenU and make our campus more welcoming and inclusive to LGBTQ+ individuals and communities."

"We work to be a community characterized by the highest standards of empathy and opposition to all forms of hatred. We welcome LGBTQ+ persons with sincerity of heart and generosity," the Safe Space webpage says.

It also lists officially trained "Safe Space Allies" on campus, a mix of faculty and staff ranging from deans to professors to the school's director of facilities management. The page lists 60 total "Safe Space Allies" on the school's Illinois campus. Benedictine also has a campus in Mesa, Arizona.

The Catholic Church does not officially recognize gay marriage or transgender identity as part of its doctrine.

In a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital, Benedictine University defended the event.

"At Benedictine University, we believe that honoring the dignity of every person and praying for those who have died are fundamental expressions of our Catholic and Benedictine identity," the statement said. "The recent event was first and foremost a prayer service to honor lives lost. It was a solemn remembrance rooted in Catholic social teaching and belief in the inherent and sacred dignity possessed by every person, created in the image of God."

"This prayerful tradition of remembrance has been observed on our campus since 2018, reflecting our enduring commitment to these principles. Everyone deserves respect, love, safety, and justice," the statement continued. "Every life deserves profound reverence. Every life lost deserves to be remembered. When we witness suffering, injustice, and violence, it’s our duty to love. This is what our University stands for.

"We remain committed to being a community where all feel safe, respected, and welcomed, and where we can come together in prayer, especially in moments of sorrow."