Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims missing: Instagram influencer hasn’t been seen in a month

An Instagram fitness influencer from California has gone missing — and her family is pleading for the public’s help in finding her, authorities said.

Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims, 30, was last seen on Sept. 8 in Duarte — a city outside of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE MANHUNT: FUGITIVE'S FATHER TO JOIN SEARCH AT CARLTON RESERVE, LAWYER

Sims’ mother told KABC that her daughter has suffered mental health issues since the pandemic.

"Her family is concerned with her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help," the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Sims, whose nickname is "Cookie," has about 216,000 followers on her personal Instagram account, where she hasn’t posted since July 1.

The missing woman has three tattoos. One on her left collarbone reads, "It’s found in the soul," and another on her left forearm says, "Earth," according to the sheriff’s department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On her back, Sims has a tattoo in Spanish writing.

Photos from her Instagram account show Sims with green hair, but authorities said she was last seen with shoulder-length black hair.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.