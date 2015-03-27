Casey Anthony trial enters 30th day in Florida

The trial of a central Florida mother charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter resumes in an Orlando courtroom, a day after her attorneys sought a mistrial and a judge ruled she was competent to continue the trial.

The trial judge ruled Casey Anthony is competent after her attorneys asked that she get a mental evaluation.

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning, a day after Anthony's attorneys asked the judge to select a new jury. The attorneys sought the mistrial based on a ruling by a federal judge in Miami last week. It declared Florida's death penalty unconstitutional.

Anthony has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her dauther, Caylee, and could face the death penalty if convicted of that charge.