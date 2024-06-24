Carnival guests left dangling in midair after park ride malfunctions

18 guests at a carnival in Southern California were trapped midair after a Zipper ride malfunctioned over the weekend.

The incident took place at the Conejo Valley Days carnival in Thousand Oaks. The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) made a Facebook post about the situation on Monday, and reported that they were alerted to the incident at around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday night.

"Sunday night, VCFD firefighters responded to a technical rescue at the Conejo Creek Park as approximately 18 people were trapped on an amusement park ride," the Facebook post explained.

"Firefighters were able to successfully rescue all riders, by manually lowering the amusement ride," the post added.

AMUSEMENT PARK MAYHEM: 4 TIMES OUTDOOR FUN DESCENDED INTO HORRIFYING CHAOS

Authorities noted that the rescue took around a half hour. No injuries were reported, and first responders were at the scene for 35 minutes.

Kastl Amusements, the carnival operators, confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital. Kastl Amusements owner Kay Kastl said that the ride's pause began at around 7:45 p.m.

"The computer control system on the Zipper ride detected an anomaly and stopped the ride's operation as it was designed to do," Kastl said. "The passengers remained safely secured, were not upside down, and were in no danger at any time."

CAMELS RUN LOOSE AT AMUSEMENT PARK WITH GUESTS 'JUMPING INTO PENS': 'THAT DUDE ALMOST DIED'

"The ride operators began to unload the ride's 12 vehicles in accordance with the manufacturer's recommended procedure," she added. "The evacuation procedure, while seemingly slow, is carefully designed to maintain the balance of the ride vehicles and keeps the passengers safe at all times."

Kastl Amusements also reported that authorities were "on-hand but did not assist," disputing the VCFD's Facebook post. Kastl told Fox News Digital that staff assisted guests off the ride.

"All passengers were unloaded safely by ride staff with no reported injuries," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kastl Amusements is investigating the Zipper ride to determine the cause of the incident. No additional details are known at this time.