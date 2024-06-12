Camels run loose at amusement park as with guests 'jumping into pens': 'That dude almost died'

Two camels made a great escape on Tuesday after they broke out of their enclosure and roamed free at a roller-coaster park, video shows.

The incident happened at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 11. Footage of the incident shows the camels trotting around the park's sidewalks.

"That dude almost died," an adult man is heard saying off-camera.

"The camels are out!" one child laughed.

"How did they get out? Everyone's jumping in the pens over there," an adult observed.

Attendee Justin Garcia told Storyful that he noticed the large animals after he exited a ride.

Garcia, who was visiting the amusement park with his family, said that his group was nearly run over by the camels.

"We were almost trampled by two massive mammals," Garcia said to Storyful. "We put some space in between us and watched the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous situation."

It is unclear how the camels escaped. Tony Clark, a spokesperson for the amusement park, told 3News that no attendees were hurt during the situation.

"[The camels] decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard, our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail, but were quickly returned," he said.

On social media, some locals made light of the unusual footage.

"Looks like he's pregaming for HUMP DAY!" one Facebook user joked.

"THIS IS MY FAVORITE POST OF THE YEAR!!!!" another wrote.

Other Ohio residents were concerned about the video.

"This is not a funny situation whatsoever," one person wrote.

"Poor, scared things," a different Facebook user said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cedar Point for comment.