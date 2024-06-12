Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Camels run loose at amusement park as with guests 'jumping into pens': 'That dude almost died'

Cedar Point camels escaped enclosure at Ohio park, footage shows

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Camels go loose at amusement park in Ohio, causing chaos: video

A video shows two camels running around an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio on June 11. The animals broke out of the park's petting zoo. (Source: Justin Garcia via Storyful)

Two camels made a great escape on Tuesday after they broke out of their enclosure and roamed free at a roller-coaster park, video shows.

The incident happened at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 11. Footage of the incident shows the camels trotting around the park's sidewalks.

"That dude almost died," an adult man is heard saying off-camera.

"The camels are out!" one child laughed.

Split image of camel and roller coaster

Two camels trotted around Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, video shows. (Getty Images / Justin Garcia via Storyful)

"How did they get out? Everyone's jumping in the pens over there," an adult observed.

Attendee Justin Garcia told Storyful that he noticed the large animals after he exited a ride.

Garcia, who was visiting the amusement park with his family, said that his group was nearly run over by the camels.

"We were almost trampled by two massive mammals," Garcia said to Storyful. "We put some space in between us and watched the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous situation." 

Split image of camels walking around

The footage of the two camels escaping amused some social media users and concerned others. (Justin Garcia via Storyful)

It is unclear how the camels escaped. Tony Clark, a spokesperson for the amusement park, told 3News that no attendees were hurt during the situation.

"[The camels] decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard, our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail, but were quickly returned," he said.

On social media, some locals made light of the unusual footage.

"Looks like he's pregaming for HUMP DAY!" one Facebook user joked.

Wide shot of camel at park

It is unclear why the camels broke out of their enclosure at Cedar Point. (Justin Garcia via Storyful)

"THIS IS MY FAVORITE POST OF THE YEAR!!!!" another wrote.

Other Ohio residents were concerned about the video.

"This is not a funny situation whatsoever," one person wrote.

"Poor, scared things," a different Facebook user said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cedar Point for comment.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.