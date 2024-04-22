Carnival Cruise Line ship rescues 27 migrants adrift off Cuba coast

A Carnival cruise ship rescued 27 Cuban nationals found adrift and signalling for help roughly 20 miles west of Cuba this weekend.

The small wooden boat was in visibly poor condition, fitted with a makeshift sail and crowded with passengers, video shared with Fox 13 shows.

The cruise ship's bridge team turned around the Carnival Paradise on its route from Tampa to Roatan, Honduras to rescue the Cubans around 2:30 pm. Sunday.

All 27 passengers were taken aboard, fed and checked by medical personnel, the outlet reported.

Roatan officials and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West were notified. Neither the Coast Guard sector nor Carnival Cruise Line could immediately be reached for comment.

The ship's itinerary was not impacted, the liner wrote in a press release, and cruise-goers will reach Roatan's Mahogany Bay today on schedule. Before returning to port in Tampa on April 25, the ship is scheduled to stop in Cozumel, Mexico on April 23.

This wasn't the first rescue carried out by the more than 70,000 ton ship, Travel and Tour World reported. A sailor was saved by the liner's crew in 2019, and 20 stranded individuals were taken onto the ship in two separate 2022 incidents near Cuba, the outlet reported.