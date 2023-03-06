Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Car pulled from Arkansas lake contained body of person missing since 2008

The Arkansas Crime Lab has yet to disclose the deceased's identity

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A long-submerged car pulled from an Arkansas lake over the weekend had human remains inside and has been linked to a 2008 missing person report, authorities said.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE IDENTIFY REMAINS OF WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN 1978

The Arkansas Crime Lab was working to identify the body but no identity had been released as of Monday afternoon.

The body of an individual reported missing in 2008 was found in a submerged car by police in Garland County, Arkansas.

The body of an individual reported missing in 2008 was found in a submerged car by police in Garland County, Arkansas.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a man reported that his fish finding equipment indicated a possible submerged vehicle in Lake Hamilton on Feb. 22. Authorities using sonar confirmed the find on Feb. 28.

MISSING GEORGIA WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR

Divers spotted skeletal remains in the car on Friday but recovery efforts were delayed due to water conditions until Saturday, when workers were able to raise the car and tow it to a boat ramp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A sheriff’s news release says the 2003 Ford Escape is linked to a February 2008 missing person report filed with police in Hot Springs.