Car pulled from Arkansas lake contained body of person missing since 2008

A long-submerged car pulled from an Arkansas lake over the weekend had human remains inside and has been linked to a 2008 missing person report, authorities said.

The Arkansas Crime Lab was working to identify the body but no identity had been released as of Monday afternoon.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a man reported that his fish finding equipment indicated a possible submerged vehicle in Lake Hamilton on Feb. 22. Authorities using sonar confirmed the find on Feb. 28.

Divers spotted skeletal remains in the car on Friday but recovery efforts were delayed due to water conditions until Saturday, when workers were able to raise the car and tow it to a boat ramp.

A sheriff’s news release says the 2003 Ford Escape is linked to a February 2008 missing person report filed with police in Hot Springs.