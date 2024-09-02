Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Car crashes through Arizona home as couple was about to sit for dinner

Phoenix police suspect 18-year-old driver was under the influence

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Arizona couple, dogs survive after car crashes into living room Video

Arizona couple, dogs survive after car crashes into living room

A couple and their dogs all survived with minor injuries after a car smashed into their living room just as they were about to sit for dinner. (Credit: Marcus Holmberg / Sabrina Rivera)

An Arizona couple and their four dogs all survived when a Ford Mustang crashed through their living room just as they were about to sit down for dinner.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera suffered cuts and minor injuries when the car smashed through their living room around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Phoenix police said.

Holmberg and Rivera shared video showing the moment the Mustang crashed through the exterior wall and created a cloud of dust and debris.

"It was like a bomb went off," Holmberg told local 12News. "It comes smashing in and just it's there. It happened so quick. It was so explosive."

moment before car crashes through house

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera were about to eat dinner in their living room when a car smashed through their house in Phoenix on Friday. (Marcus Holmberg / Sabrina Rivera)

Three of the couple’s four dogs were seen in the living room with them at the time of the crash. Holmberg posted a social media video after the incident to show that all the couple’s dogs were OK.

car crashing through house

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera both suffered cuts and minor injuries. All their dogs survived. (Marcus Holmberg / Sabrina Rivera)

Rivera told Storyful that the dogs were "sore and scared" following the crash.

dust and debris after car crashes through house

Marcus Holmberg said the crash caused about $30,000 in damages. (Marcus Holmberg / Sabrina Rivera)

"No injuries were found but definitely a vet visit will be in play when we have funds to cover it," Rivera said.

The couple is now focused on finding a way to repair the damage to their home.

"The incident destroyed everything," Rivera told Storyful.

Holmberg said on his social media that the crash shifted the entire home off its foundation and that repairs could cost as much as $30,000.

Meanwhile, police said the 18-year-old who they believe was the one who crashed through the home was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. No further details about the driver were immediately provided.

Fox News Digital's Jordan Early contributed to this report.