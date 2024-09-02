Car crashes through Arizona home as couple was about to sit for dinner

An Arizona couple and their four dogs all survived when a Ford Mustang crashed through their living room just as they were about to sit down for dinner.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera suffered cuts and minor injuries when the car smashed through their living room around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Phoenix police said.

Holmberg and Rivera shared video showing the moment the Mustang crashed through the exterior wall and created a cloud of dust and debris.

"It was like a bomb went off," Holmberg told local 12News. "It comes smashing in and just it's there. It happened so quick. It was so explosive."

Three of the couple’s four dogs were seen in the living room with them at the time of the crash. Holmberg posted a social media video after the incident to show that all the couple’s dogs were OK.

Rivera told Storyful that the dogs were "sore and scared" following the crash.

"No injuries were found but definitely a vet visit will be in play when we have funds to cover it," Rivera said.

The couple is now focused on finding a way to repair the damage to their home.

"The incident destroyed everything," Rivera told Storyful.

Holmberg said on his social media that the crash shifted the entire home off its foundation and that repairs could cost as much as $30,000.

Meanwhile, police said the 18-year-old who they believe was the one who crashed through the home was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. No further details about the driver were immediately provided.

Fox News Digital's Jordan Early contributed to this report.