Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

Missouri police officer mom killed during high-speed chase, leaves behind 6 children

Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson, 33, leaves behind husband, 6 kids

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Missouri police officer and mother of six children was killed after losing control of her patrol car during a high-speed pursuit early Sunday, authorities said.

Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson, 33, was on patrol around 1:18 a.m. when she spotted a speeding vehicle on westbound Highway 54, Chief Todd Davis said during a news conference.

Carson activated her police lights and tried to pull the vehicle over, but Davis said the driver sped away.

As Carson pursued the speeding vehicle, her patrol car skidded off the road and struck a tree before catching fire. Davis said Carson died in the crash.

DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER DARRON BURKS ‘EXECUTED’ IN TARGETED ATTACK, CHIEF SAYS

Phylicia Carson official photo.

Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson, 33, was killed during a high-speed chase early Sunday. (Osage Beach Police Department)

The speeding driver crashed minutes later before being taken into custody.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer, was charged with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle, causing a death. 

Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer mugshot

Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer, 23, was charged in connection with Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson's death. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

He is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.

Carson leaves behind a husband and six children, Davis said. She began her career in law enforcement with the Osage Beach Police Department in June 2023.

FLORIDA MAN STABBED OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER WHO TRIED TO STOP ROBBERY, STOLE PATROL CAR: COURT DOCS

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wrote on social media that Carson’s family and community will remain "in our prayers."

"Officer Carson will not be forgotten," Parson wrote.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also wrote that he and his wife, Claudia, "extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Carson’s husband, their six children, and her fellow officers."

"We must remember those in law enforcement who courageously serve their communities despite the threats they face," Kehoe wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation.